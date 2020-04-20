OTTAWA -- Garbage and recycling collection will be delayed in four Ottawa wards by one day this week after an employee at Miller Waste Ottawa tested positive for COVID-19.

Emergency and Protective Services General Manager Anthony Di Monte told reporters that that an employee tested positive, and there will be a one day delay in pickup while the company completes an assessment of its employees.

In a statement shortly after Di Monte spoke to the media, Director of Solid Waste Services Shelley McDonald said two operators at Miller Waste Ottawa were in contact with a person that tested positive for COVID-19.

The operators are now in 14-day self-isolation.

“As a responsible and precautionary measure to protect their staff, Miller has suspended operations for one-day to complete an assessment of all employees,” said McDonald in the statement.

The City says vehicles and the staff facility are disinfected daily and staff have been following all personal protective protocols put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ottawa Public Health has assessed the risk to customers as being very low.

According to the City of Ottawa, waste collection in Zones 2 and 4 is delayed by one day. Residents are encouraged to check the City's online calendar to see if their collection date has been moved.

Residents in Capital Ward, Alta Vista Ward, Knoxdale-Merivale Ward and River Ward are affected.

Coun. Scott Moffatt shared maps of affected areas that will see waste collection Tuesday instead of Monday and Wednesday instead of Tuesday.