Garbage discussion set for Ottawa City Hall as city considers 'bag tag' policy

Ottawa's new partial "pay-as-you-throw" garbage policy will require all garbage bags to have a tag. Households will receive 55 tags for the full year, and extra tags will cost $3. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa's new partial "pay-as-you-throw" garbage policy will require all garbage bags to have a tag. Households will receive 55 tags for the full year, and extra tags will cost $3. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)

