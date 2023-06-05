Garbage discussion set for Ottawa City Hall as city considers 'bag tag' policy
A city of Ottawa committee will hear the public's garbage opinions today, as councillors consider implementing a 'bag tag' program for garbage collection.
The environment and climate change committee will vote on a recommendation for the city of Ottawa to implement a 'partial-pay-as-you-throw' garbage program, as the city looks to encourage waste diversion and extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill.
Under the proposed 'bag tag' program, residents would be required to attach a tag to all garbage items placed at the curb. Households would be given 55 tags per year as part of their Solid Waste User Fee. If households run out of tags before the end of the year, extra tags would cost $3 each.
There would be no limit on how much residents can set out at the curb through curbside recycling and green bins.
"Under this proposed model, garbage would be treated like a utility similar to water, hydro, and gas, where households pay based on their use of the program," staff said in the report for the committee.
City staff recommend the bag tag program as a short-term solution to help extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill. As of 2019, the dump in Ottawa's south end had 30 per cent remaining capacity, and was expected to run out of space between 2036 and 2038.
A new landfill is expected to cost between $300 million and $450 million, and would take up to 15 years to become fully operational.
The city estimates the partial "pay-as-you-throw" program would reduce garbage tonnage by up to 19 per cent in the first year, and up to 28 per cent by the fifth year. It's estimated the new bag tag program will increase waste diversion rates by up to six per cent and increase recycling tonnage by up to 19 per cent.
Staff admit a 'partial-pay-as-you-throw' program would require "some level of change for all residents", including tagging items at the curb, but say only one in four residents would have to change their waste management habits. A study by the city finds 74 per cent of households set out two garbage items or less every two weeks for collection.
Many other municipalities use a bag tag system, including Gatineau, Carleton Place and Kingston. The city of Gatineau requires tags for any bags that do not fit in a home's grey bin, up to a maximum of five extra bags per week. A sheet of five tags costs $2.50.
If councillors vote to proceed with the 'partial-pay-as-you-throw' program, bag tagging would begin in the spring of 2024.
City staff looked at three other policy options to encourage waste diversion and extend the life of the landfill: Firm Garbage Limits, a material ban on recycling and organics in garbage bags, and a clear bag garbage program with a recycling and organics ban for garbage.
Incinerating Ottawa's waste
Council voted last month to direct staff to explore incineration and other technologies to help divert waste from landfills.
A motion from Coun. Allan Hubley, seconded by Coun. David Brown, directed staff to look at other options instead of a new landfill, and report back to Council as part of the Solid Waste Master Plan in the fall.
A technical memorandum as part of the Solid Waste Master Plan consultations outlined several mixed waste processing approaches and technologies, landfill disposal technologies and recovery technologies for the city to explore. The recovery technologies included mass burn incineration, gasification, pyrolysis, waste to liquid fuel, hydrolysis and landfill mining.
Staff will present medium and long-term options for the city of Ottawa to deal with waste during this term of Council.
