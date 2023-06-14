Garbage collection debate underway at Ottawa city council
Ottawa city council will be discussing garbage options today, as the mayor and some councillors look to trash a proposed 'bag tag' program intended to increase waste diversion rates and extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill.
Council will vote on proposed changes to the curbside collection policy for Ottawa homeowners, which could include a new limit on the amount of garbage you can place at the curb or require you to place tags on all garbage containers and items placed at the curb, with a $3 charge for additional items.
The environment and climate change committee failed to reach consensus on a new curbside waste diversion strategy during last week's meeting, meaning there is no recommendation for council.
The original staff proposal recommended Ottawa implement a "partial-pay-as-you-throw" system for garbage collection, requiring all garbage items placed at the curb have a tag. Residents would receive 55 tags for the full year, with additional tags costing $3 each.
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and several councillors said the proposal prompted a flood of emails and phone calls from residents opposed to the idea of tagging garbage items.
Sutcliffe announced on Monday a new motion will be tabled during today's council meeting to limit households to three garbage bins every two weeks, and eliminate any bag tag requirements.
"This new proposal is a much less complicated solution that will still divert waste from landfill and save money for taxpayers," Sutcliffe said.
"It represents a vital step towards extending our landfill and will allow staff the opportunity to study options for long-term solutions."
Coun. Sean Devine says he is aiming to reintroduce a motion in support of the staff proposal for the 'bag tag' system.
Staff said a "partial-pay-as-you-throw" program would reduce garbage tonnage by up to 19 per cent per capita in year one, and increase waste diversion rates by up to six per cent.
Seventy-four per cent of households in Ottawa put out two garbage items every two weeks, according to city staff. Another 11 per cent of households put out three items.
More than 130 municipalities in Ontario have a pay-as-you-throw program for garbage collection, including Kingston and Carleton Place.
The debate on 'bag tags' or garbage limits comes as the city of Ottawa looks for ways to increase waste diversion rates and extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill, which is scheduled to fill up by 2036-2038.
Staff say approximately 58 per cent of what residents are placing at the curb could be diverted from the landfill through the city's recycling or green bin programs.
Council will also be discussing medium and longer-term actions to deal with Ottawa's garbage through the Solid Waste Master Plan update during this term of council.
The cost of a new landfill ranges between $300 million and $450 million, and could take up to 15 years to be fully operational. Council has also directed staff to bring forward a report looking at technologies to deal with Ottawa's garbage, including waste-to-energy incineration.
