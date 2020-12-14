OTTAWA -- The Gananoque Police Service says the educational period is over and enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions will be ramping up as the region moves into the yellow zone.

The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit officially moved into "Yellow-Protect" under Ontario's COVID-19 framework at 12:01 a.m. Monday amid rising case counts in the region.

In a press release, Gananoque police said they were focused on educating people about the rules while the region was at the green level, but with the move to yellow, they'll now be handing out tickets.

"The Gananoque Police Service along with other by-law and Health Unit officials will be moving to an enforcement-based approach under the Reopening Ontario Act for persons and/or businesses who are non-compliant with the current regulations in an effort to reduce community spread," the police service said Monday.

As of its most recent update, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit said there were 59 active cases of COVID-19 in its region. To date, there have been 569 total laboratory-confirmed infections and 53 people in the region have died.