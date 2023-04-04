Game day! Swedish Curling Academy gets invited to play on Canadian ice

A very special curling game took place Tuesday and it wasn’t at TD Place for the Men’s Worlds Championship.

A group from a curling academy in Sweden was invited to play a friendly game with members at the Metcalfe Curling Club.

Gabriella Qvist, 19, is one of the players and she says it was a dream come true.

"Since we were told we were going to Canada, I dreamed of the opportunity to play on curling ice in Canada because it is curling country, so it feels amazing to be here and have a fun game against Canadians."

The group of 15 curlers from Haernoesand, Sweden made the long trip to cheer on Team Sweden.

They brought their curling equipment, but had nowhere to play until Don Chassé met them and invited them to come play against his teammates at the Metcalfe Curling Club.

"I asked them if they had their stuff, and they had their curling shoes, but no where to curl, so I said let’s make a day of it, and I wasn't sure how it was going to pan out- but I think so far pretty darn good," Chassé said.

After the invite went out, word spread in the club that the young players were coming and more members wanted to join.

“It all just ballooned, it was pretty cool," said Chassé. "I wasn’t expecting this at all."

A Swedish curling academy was invited to play on Canadian ice by the Metcalfe Curling Club. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)

Rebecka Nilsson, 16, took up curling a few years ago and now is part of the academy. She says playing on Canadian ice is very different.

"I think it is bit more slippery, but i really like it," she said. "It is so fun and it is fun to be on a Canadian team because then I get to practise English."

Nilsson says curling a great sport to get to meet people from all over.

"Everyone can play it; old people, young people, everyone! When I found curling and could play, I was really happy because I found a sport that I loved."

Albin Saannevall, 18, says, "It has been really fun. Everyone is really nice to talk to people and so fun to hear people from 36 hours away by plane with the same interest as myself."

His teammate, Ivan Almeling, 16, is making his first trip outside of Europe. He says curling is his favourite sport.

"I love the tactics it is a mix of sport and mental," he said.

The game was eight ends long, and finished with a home cooked meal and, of course, maple syrup to take home.

Andrew Searle is another member who says he noticed a difference in the style of play between the Canadians and Swedes.

"It is great to observe the different strategies. You can see how they sweep is a little different and they put more spin on it than I would, so it is fun to compare and see what works best against each other."

Lorraine Wilson is a member of the Metcalfe Club and says this tournament has been great for the sport of curling. "They are hear to watch curling, and wanted to get on different ice, because all ice is different, and we want to promote youth curling especially in our club we are hoping to bring more young people in."