OTTAWA -- A G2 licensed tow truck driver is facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police found a red cup of liquor and cannabis next to the driver's seat during a 10 a.m. traffic stop.

The driver was stopped on Hwy. 417 near Innes Road just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say officers topped the vehicle after it was "seen speeding and being driven erratically."

"Open liquor & cannabis readily available. The G2 novice driver was already suspended for unpaid fines," said the OPP on Twitter.

A photo on Twitter showed a bottle of Crown Royal on the floor next to the seat.

The driver was charged with multiple offences, and the tow truck was towed.