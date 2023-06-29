G2 drivers stopped going 175 km/h and 168 km/h on the Queensway

Two G2 drivers will spend the start of the summer without a license after being stopped for stunt driving on Hwy. 417.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers observed vehicles travelling 175 km/h and 168 km/h on Hwy. 417 in the area of Moodie Drive Tuesday night.

Both drivers are facing a charge of stunt driving, which includes a 30-day license suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.