G2 driver watching a movie on handheld device stopped for speeding in Ottawa bus lane, police say

Ottawa police say a G2 driver was watching a movie on their handheld device when they were spotted speeding on Heron Road.

It was one of four stunt driving charges issued by Ottawa police officers on Friday.

Police say an officer observed a G2 driver in their 30s travelling at 102 km/h in a bus lane on Heron Road on Friday, "while watching a movie on their handheld device."

The speed limit on Heron Road is 60 km/h.

An 18-year-old G2 driver was stopped Friday morning going 117 km/h on Heron Road at Prince of Wales Drive, according to police.

Police say two other drivers were charged with stunt driving on Friday: A driver going 147 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Limebank Road, and a driver going 147 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on Hawthrone Road near Hunt Club Road.

The stunt driving charge includes a 30-day license suspension, and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.