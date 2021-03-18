Advertisement
G2 driver stopped going 53 km/h over the speed limit on eastern Ontario county road
Published Thursday, March 18, 2021 9:14AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a G2 driver will have to take the bus for the next few days after being caught "racing" home from school.
Officers spotted the driver in a pickup truck travelling at 135 kilometres an hour on County Road 43 in North Dundas on Tuesday.
The speed limit is 80 kilometres an hour.
The driver is facing a charge of stunt driving, which includes a seven-day licence suspension and the vehicle impounded for a week.