OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a G2 driver needed a taxi to finish her move to Montreal this weekend after being stopped for speeding on Highway 401.

In a tweet, the OPP says Grenville County OPP officers spotted the driver going 154 kilometres an hour on Highway 401 in Edwardsburgh-Cardinal on Saturday.

The driver was travelling from Montreal to Toronto when they were stopped.

This G2 driver needed a taxi to finish her move from Toronto to Montreal on Saturday. Stopped by #GrenvilleOPP on #Hwy401 E/B in Edwardsburgh-Cardinal. Stunt charge = car impounded for a week, DL suspended and a future court date. #SlowDown #DriveSafe ^bd pic.twitter.com/d8rU20btjz — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) October 4, 2020

The G2 driver was charged with stunt driving, which includes a seven day licence suspension and the car was impounded for a week.

The driver will appear in court at a later date.