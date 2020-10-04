Advertisement
G2 driver's move from Toronto to Montreal interrupted by stunt driving charge on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario: OPP
Published Sunday, October 4, 2020 1:00PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a G2 driver needed a taxi to finish her move to Montreal this weekend after being stopped for speeding on Highway 401.
In a tweet, the OPP says Grenville County OPP officers spotted the driver going 154 kilometres an hour on Highway 401 in Edwardsburgh-Cardinal on Saturday.
The driver was travelling from Montreal to Toronto when they were stopped.
The G2 driver was charged with stunt driving, which includes a seven day licence suspension and the car was impounded for a week.
The driver will appear in court at a later date.