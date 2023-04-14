G2 driver one of three drivers facing stunt driving charge on Ottawa road

A G2 driver going 64 km/h over the speed limit in Ottawa's south end is one of three drivers facing a stunt driving charge following a traffic enforcement blitz.

Ottawa police conducted the blitz on roads across the city on Friday.

An 18-year-old, G2 driver was spotted going 144 km/h on Brophy Road near Moodie Drive. The speed limit on Brophy Road is 80 km/h.

Police say a driver was charged with stunt driving after travelling 150 km/h in an 80 km/h zone in the construction zone on Hwy. 174 near Trim Road.

And a driver was stopped going 141 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Hawthrone Road near Leitrim Road.

All three drivers are facing a charge of stunt driving, which includes a 30-day license suspension and the vehicle impounded for 14 days.