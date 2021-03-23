Advertisement
G2 driver, 20, caught going 162 km/h in a 90 zone near Pembroke
Published Tuesday, March 23, 2021 12:51PM EDT
OPP file image.
Share:
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say being late for work is not an excuse to speed.
In a tweet Tuesday, the OPP said officers stopped a driver on Highway 17 near Pembroke Tuesday who was clocked at 162 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.
But it wasn't just speed that the 20-year-old G2 driver found themselves in trouble for. Cops say the driver was also missing a front licence plate and the rear plate had expired in 2019, before the COVID-19 exemption. Charges for stunt driving, a missing plate, and an expired sticker were issued.
The driver's car was impounded and their license was temporarily suspended.