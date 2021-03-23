OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say being late for work is not an excuse to speed.

In a tweet Tuesday, the OPP said officers stopped a driver on Highway 17 near Pembroke Tuesday who was clocked at 162 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

But it wasn't just speed that the 20-year-old G2 driver found themselves in trouble for. Cops say the driver was also missing a front licence plate and the rear plate had expired in 2019, before the COVID-19 exemption. Charges for stunt driving, a missing plate, and an expired sticker were issued.

The driver's car was impounded and their license was temporarily suspended.