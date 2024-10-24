OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • G1 driver stopped for speeding on Hwy. 417 tried to switch places with passenger after stop, OPP says

    Ontario Provincial Police say an officer observed this vehicle going 160 km/h on Hwy. 417 Thursday morning. (OPP/X) Ontario Provincial Police say an officer observed this vehicle going 160 km/h on Hwy. 417 Thursday morning. (OPP/X)
    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police say the G1 driver of a vehicle stopped for speeding on Highway 417 in Ottawa tried to switch places with the passenger.

    An officer observed the vehicle travelling 160 kilometres an hour on Hwy. 417 near Maitland Avenue just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

    “Upon stopping the vehicle, police observed the driver and passenger trying to switch places because the driver only had their G1 licence!” the OPP said on X.

    “The vehicle was also not insured!”

    Police say the driver was charged with multiple infractions, including stunt driving and operation of a motor vehicle without insurance. The driver is facing a penalty of $7,000, six demerit points and a one-year driving prohibition if convicted, police say.

    “They also faced numerous G1 licence violations, and their vehicle was impounded for 14 days,” the OPP said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News