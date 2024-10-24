G1 driver stopped for speeding on Hwy. 417 tried to switch places with passenger after stop, OPP says

Ontario Provincial Police say the G1 driver of a vehicle stopped for speeding on Highway 417 in Ottawa tried to switch places with the passenger.

An officer observed the vehicle travelling 160 kilometres an hour on Hwy. 417 near Maitland Avenue just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

“Upon stopping the vehicle, police observed the driver and passenger trying to switch places because the driver only had their G1 licence!” the OPP said on X.

“The vehicle was also not insured!”

Police say the driver was charged with multiple infractions, including stunt driving and operation of a motor vehicle without insurance. The driver is facing a penalty of $7,000, six demerit points and a one-year driving prohibition if convicted, police say.

“They also faced numerous G1 licence violations, and their vehicle was impounded for 14 days,” the OPP said.