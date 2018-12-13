

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The Ottawa Fury FC could be sitting on the sidelines when the United Soccer League season begins.

In a statement Wednesday evening, the Fury FC announced CONCACAF is seeking to prevent the club from participating in the 2019 USL season.

CONCACAF is an association of national soccer associations in Canada, the United States and 39 other member associations in North and Central America and the Caribbean.

The Fury FC says the Canadian Soccer Association and the United States Soccer Association did not object to the club playing in the USL next season.

OSEG President Mark Goudie says “this action by CONCACAF is unprecedented and simply wrong.”

Goudie adds “I am also grateful for the pledges of support that we have received today from Canadian MLS clubs Montreal Impact, Toronto FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps FC, who understand the important role that Fury FC currently plays in the Canadian professional soccer pathway.

The Fury continue “business as usual” to meet franchise obligations to the USL for the upcoming season.