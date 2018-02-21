

CTV Ottawa





A local shelter will soon allow women and children fleeing intimate partner violence to bring along their pets.

Construction began today to create a special animal housing area at Interval House for pets.

Once construction is done, Interval House will be the only violence-against-women shelter in the city and surrounding area to allow pets.

“Many women don’t leave abusive relationships in order to protect their pets, who are usually abused as well,” said Kia Rainbow, Executive Director. “There is such a strong link between pets and mental health, including the ability to recover from trauma, that it really is essential to support the family so they can escape together.”

The women's shelter is hoping to have the renovations done by the Spring. The exact timeline depends on a final fundraising push to complete the renovations.

The Animal Housing Area will be built in the basement of the shelter and will include five fully enclosed spaces including: cat housing; dog housing; small animals housing; a sanitation room for feeding, grooming, and laundry; and a pet-friendly living room. An outdoor, enclosed area will also be created for the pets to exercise and play. IHO must raise donations from the community to complete the project.

IHO supports another 2200 women on its crisis line and 150 women in the community annually.