Funeral begins for OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller, killed in the line of duty

Family, friends and thousands of police officers from across Canada are gathered in Ottawa to remember fallen OP Sgt. Eric Mueller.

A funeral procession carrying Sgt. Mueller's body arrived at the Canadian Tire Centre just before 10 a.m. after departing from a Rockland, Ont. funeral home earlier Thursday morning.

Mueller was killed in the line of duty one week ago when responding to a disturbance call in Bourget, Ont., east of Ottawa. Two other officers were injured.

Hundreds of police officers from services across the country marched past the Canadian Tire Centre in a solemn parade to mark Mueller's service and sacrifice.

The sound of ceremonial bagpipes was drowned out by the helicopters overhead as the funeral procession carrying Mueller's casket passed by officers standing in salute.

The OPP says Sgt. Mueller's family, their guests, members of the Ontario Provincial Police, representatives from other police services, emergency services personnel and officials will attend the service. Premier Doug Ford and Ontario Solicitor General Michael Kerzner will be among the dignitaries in attendance.

The funeral service is not open to the public. The city of Clarence-Rockland says the funeral will be available for members of the public to watch at the Bourget Community Centre at 19 Lavigne St.

Thousands of police officers from across the country are expected to attend, OPP spokesman Bill Dickson told CTV News on Thursday morning.

"Most of them may never have heard of Eric Mueller before, and it's sad that this is why they hear of him," he said. "I think every police officer can look at what happened to Eric and say 'This could have been me.'"

"For Eric's widow and his other family, this shows that he means something to so many," Dickson said. "For fellow officers who worked with him at Russell County detachment, to bring so many people together shows that support, that bond."

The funeral procession left Rockland around 8:45 a.m. and travelled westbound on Highway 17 to Hwy. 174 and then continued westbound on Highway 417.

Police officers marching outside the Canadian Tire Centre before Sgt. Eric Mueller's funeral. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa)

Members of the public were invited to stand along Palladium Drive in Canadian Tire Centre Lots 4 and 5 to observe the procession.

Mueller, 42, was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance call at a home on Laval Street in Bourget, Ont. on May 11. Two other officers were injured in the shooting.

Mueller was a 21-year veteran of the force who started his policing career in Ottawa. In 2006, he was hired as a provincial constable. In 2018, he was promoted to sergeant "in recognition of his exemplary performance, his dedication to duty and his commitment to his colleagues," OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said last week.

Mueller is survived by his wife and two children.

Alain Bellefeuille, 39, is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Sgt. Mueller and two counts of attempted murder. He is scheduled to appear in court this afternoon.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS

Ottawa police say commuters may experience temporary slowdowns on Highway 174 and 417 as the procession travels through the city.

"Expect traffic congestion in and around Kanata Thursday morning as thousands of people gather to bid farewell to a fallen hero," police said in a news release.

Commuters are being asked to use alternate routes or avoid the area.

Huntmar Road closed at 6 a.m. between Campeau and Palladium Drives. The closure extended to Maple Grove Road at 8:45 a.m.

Palladium Drive closed between Huntmar Drive and Silver Seven Road beginning at 8:45 a.m.

All roads are expected to reopen at approximately 1 p.m, although Huntmar and Palladium Drives should be open by 11 a.m. at the latest once everyone is inside.

Cyclone Taylor and Frank Finnegan will remain closed until approximately 2 p.m.

Anyone wishing to pay tribute at an overpass over Highways 174 or 417 is asked to do so with public and road safety in mind.

- with files from Natalie van Rooy, CTV News Ottawa and The Canadian Press