Funding framework for new Civic Campus to be debated at City Council

The planned $2.8-billion Ottawa Hospital Civic campus is due to open in 2028. (The Ottawa Hospital) The planned $2.8-billion Ottawa Hospital Civic campus is due to open in 2028. (The Ottawa Hospital)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Western leaders may face uncertain endgame in Ukraine war

An interminable and unwinnable war in Europe? That’s what NATO leaders fear and are bracing for as Russia's war in Ukraine grinds into its third month with little sign of a decisive military victory for either side and no resolution in sight.

A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a site after an airstrike by Russian forces in Bahmut, Ukraine, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Al Jazeera reporter killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

A journalist for Al Jazeera was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin early Wednesday. The broadcaster and a reporter who was wounded in the incident blamed Israeli forces, while Israel said there was evidence the two were hit by Palestinian gunfire.

Most Canadians support right to abortion: poll

As the United States faces turmoil over the possible overturning of the right to have an abortion, a new poll offers a picture of how Canadians feel about the issue. About four in five respondents to an online survey by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies said they are in favour of a woman’s right to an abortion if she so chooses, while 14 per cent said they are opposed.

Inside the manhunt for escaped Alabama inmate, jailer

It was about three hours after sheriff's officials in Alabama realized a capital murder suspect and a senior jail official who had taken him for a mental health evaluation had disappeared when Sheriff Rick Singleton called in the U.S. marshals.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina