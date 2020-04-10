OTTAWA -- The Easter Bunny will still be hopping across Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend.

Premier Doug Ford declared the Easter Bunny an essential service, clearing the path for chocolate to be delivered.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at ways you can celebrate Easter at home with the kids, while practicing physical distancing.

Easter Egg DIY

DIY expert Denise Wild joined CTV Morning Live this week with some egg-ceptional ideas for decorating Easter eggs at home.

Wild says there are no rules for decorating eggs with the kids – “let the kids go wild.”

Wild says you can use plastic eggs or hard boiled eggs to decorate.

If you hard boil your eggs to decorate, Wild recommends that after the eggs are cooked, remove them off of the heat source for 15 minutes and then put the eggs into an ice bath so they don’t get overcooked.

Decoupage

Wild says you can purchase decoupage paper at the store to decorate the eggs, or use tissue paper or magazines.

Using a brush, spread the decoupage paste on the egg. Then put the paper on the egg, followed by another coat of decoupage paste.

Wild says you can make your own decoupage paste at home using white glue. The recipe is three parts white glue and one part water to create the paste.

Paint Easter eggs

Wild says you can paint Easter eggs, using Styrofoam or hard boiled eggs.

Use a base paint, and then a different colour of paint to splatter colour and design onto the eggs.

You can watch Wild’s full segment with CTV Morning Live on decorating your own eggs.

Visual Easter Egg Hunt

Ottawa Capital Region Macaroni Kid offers tips for holding a Neighbourhood Easter Egg Hunt, from a distance.

You can print a free Easter egg design using suggestions from the Ottawa Capital Region Macaroni Kid website.

The kids can colour the egg and hang it in the window. Parents are encouraged to take their kids for a walk and see how many eggs you can "visually collect” along the way.