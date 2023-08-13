Full O-Train service resumes after four week closure and back to school for some students: Five stories to watch this week
O-Train service resumes along the full 12.5 km line, city committees resume work after a summer break and parents look to make a splash during registration for Ottawa's swimming lessons.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch this week.\
All aboard the O-Train
The full length of the O-Train will reopen for service on Monday, 28 days after the light-rail transit system was shut down due to a bearing issue discovered on one train during routine inspection.
OC Transpo says single-car service will run between Tunney's Pasture and Blair Station for the month of August.
- Weekday morning peak period: 11 single-car trains will provide service at stations every five minutes
- Weekday afternoon peak period: 13 single-car trains will provide service at stations every four minutes
- Weekday non-peak periods and evenings: Nine single-car trains providing service at stations every six minutes
- Weekend service: Nine single-car trains providing service every six minutes
The LRT system was shut down on July 17 after the bearing issue was discovered on one train. Rideau Transit Group and OC Transpo inspected all 44 LRT vehicles, and all front and trailing wheel hub assemblies and axles will be replaced on vehicles every 60,000 km.
Rideau Transit Group has also repositioned the restraining rails at eight locations along the track to ensure there is no contact between the rail and the wheel hub.
An O-Train Line 1 out of service sign at Lees Station. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)
Back to work at Ottawa City Hall
The work of committees at Ottawa City Hall will begin to ramp up this afternoon following a summer break, with the Planning and Housing Committee meeting on Wednesday.
Councillors will vote on applications for several projects, including allowing a nine-storey mixed-use building on Rochester Street and a nine-storey mid-rise building on Richmond Road.
The committee will also vote to approve an amendment to the Zoning Bylaw to allow two high-rise towers at 1081 Carling Avenue, at Parkdale Avenue. Taggart Realty Management wants to build 16- and 27-storey towers just west of the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus, creating 350 residential units.
However, residents in the neighbourhood and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada have raised concerns about the proposal, with government officials say it would cast shadows on the Central Experimental Farm.
"(The proposal) presents serious concerns related to the shadowing impact to our land created by the height of the towers," said a letter from officials with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.
"The shadowing is a significant risk for AAFC as it impacts our research fields and jeopardizes our agricultural science integrity. AAFC has done an internal assessment of the proposed towers development and the impacts/risks to the CEF."
City Hall in downtown Ottawa is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News Ottawa)
Back-to-school for some
Summer vacation is over for students at two Ottawa French elementary schools this week.
The school year begins on Tuesday for students at École élémentaire catholique Jonathan-Pitre and École élémentaire catholique Bernard-Grandmaître. The two schools follow a balanced calendar, which includes a two-week March Break and a week off in October and May.
The school year begins for the remaining Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est elementary and secondary schools on Aug. 29.
Classes begin for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and the Ottawa Catholic School Board on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
An empty classroom at an elementary school in Simcoe County. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)
Sign up for swimming lessons
Parents and guardians will be racing for a spot in Ottawa swimming lessons this week.
Registration for fall swimming lessons through the city of Ottawa begins at 9 p.m. on Monday.
Swimming lessons will run for September to December at pools across the city of Ottawa. There are also aquatic programs for all ages.
Last fall, the city launched a new online registration platform, after years of complaints about the old system crashing during registration.
You can sign up for all other fall activities and PA days on Wednesday, starting at 9 p.m.
A swimming pool is seen in this undated file photo. (Shutterstock / Taweesak Jaroensin)
Things to do in Ottawa
As summer begins to wind down, there's still plenty of things to do in Ottawa this week.
- Les Grand Feux du Casino Lac-Leamy final two nights on Wednesday and Saturday
- Capital Pride kicks off on Saturday with the Pride Pageant
- WWE Supershow at Lansdowne
- Capital Fair kicks off on Friday at Rideau Carleton Casino
- Capital Ukrainian Festival runs Saturday and Sunday
- Ottawa Redblacks host Montreal Alouettes Saturday at TD Place
