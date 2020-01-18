OC Transpo says trains are running normally again and that buses are no longer needed following a switch issue during Saturday's snowstorm.

One rider says it happened at Blair shortly after 2 p.m. and that the train “stopped dead in its tracks several hundred meters before the station.” The unnamed Twitter account also alleges the intercom message from the operator stated “snow caused train to emergency stop because sensors saw blockage.”

So far, OC Transpo hasn’t elaborated on what it described as the “switch issue” it started to communicate about around 6 p.m. Replacement bus service was used between Hurdman and Blair.

Full train service along the Confederation Line resumed around 8:30 p.m.