OC Transpo says trains are running normally again and that buses are no longer needed following a switch issue during Saturday's snowstorm.

One rider says it happened at Blair shortly after 2 p.m. and that the train “stopped dead in its tracks several hundred meters before the station.” The unnamed Twitter account also alleges the intercom message from the operator stated “snow caused train to emergency stop because sensors saw blockage.”

Breaking Train emergency stopped at Blair



"Train coming into station stopped dead in its tracks a several hundred meters before station. After a minute driver comes on intercom and states that the snow caused train to emergency stop because sensors saw blockage. — Occasional Transport (@OccTranspo) January 18, 2020

So far, OC Transpo hasn’t elaborated on what it described as the “switch issue” it started to communicate about around 6 p.m. Replacement bus service was used between Hurdman and Blair.

O-Train Line 1: R1 bus replacement service is being implemented between Hurdman and Blair due to a switch issue. https://t.co/A9eJHszPdE — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) January 18, 2020

Full train service along the Confederation Line resumed around 8:30 p.m.