OTTAWA -- The Confederation Line is back in service this morning after repairs were completed to a broken overhead wire at St. Laurent Station.

Transit Commission Chair Allan Hubley tweeted just before 5 a.m. "full LRT service has been restored! Thank you to all the staff who worked through the night to accomplish this."

Full LRT service has been restored! Thank you to all the staff who worked through the night to accomplish this and most of all, thank you to our riders for their patience as we work through transitional issues. #lrtOttawa #octranspo — Allan Hubley (@AllanHubley_23) January 17, 2020

Service along the Confederation Line was shut down between Hurdman and Blair Stations on Thursday morning after a wire power line broke and fell onto a train at St. Laurent Station. OC Transpo implemented R1 Bus Service between Hurdman and Blair Stations.

On Thursday, OC Transpo staff said 80 metres of wire was pulled down at St. Laurent Station just before 11 a.m.

In a memo to Councillors, OC Transpo General Manager John Manconi said there were five things for Rideau Transit Group to do to repair the train. The steps included:

Remove the damaged equipment

Assemble the replacement wire system

Install the replacement wire system

Re-energize the system

Conduct numerous tests to confirm that the replacement is fully functional

Director of Rail Operations Troy Charter told reporters that while the root cause is still being investigated, it appeared that the overhead wire that supplies power to the train broke and fell onto the train as it entered the station.

Peter Lauch, the head of Rideau Transit Group and Rideau Transit Maintenance, apologized for the disruption and said they were still working to find out exactly how the wire broke.

"The system actually did what it's supposed to do," Lauch said. "As soon as the event happened, power was de-energized and there was no live power anywhere. The doors opened under battery power."