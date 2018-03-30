

CTV Ottawa





Tenants who say they have been living without water and heat at their Elmira Dr. apartment are growing frustrated as repairs in their building approach day 30.

“It’s a nightmare here it really is,” said Laura Britton, a nine year resident. “No toilets, no water, no shower, no nothing!”

Britton says around February 25th she received a letter from the building’s new owner, Gemstone Developments, asking residents to vacate the premises due to a broken sanitary system. She was told the water at the unit would be turned off for 10 to 15 days during repairs.

The letter indicated that residents who vacated on a permanent basis would be offered assistance with relocation and ‘relief for this inconvenience’.

For those who stayed on the premise without the use of water, the letter indicated they would be provided ‘relief from the rent during that period’.

Britton says finding a new apartment in five days was unrealistic, and chose to stay.

She says the water was shut off March 5th, and has not been turned on since. She also says the heat in her unit stopped working about two weeks ago.

The suites on Elmira Dr. are undergoing major renovations. Britton feels the water and heat have been turned off as a way for the new owner to push remaining tenants out, and increase rent.

The Vice-President at Gemstone says that is not the case.

Josh Zaret says his company purchased four buildings on Elmira Dr. in October and was shocked to find a sewage pipe attached to two of the buildings, had a broken line. Zaret says the damage was underground, and could not have been predicted before it became known at the end of February, when he says the basement flooded.

“Everything was contaminated, so there were literally human feces floating out of the pipe… The plumbing issue is not something we would have ever been able to know or forecast for,” Zaret said.

Zaret says most tenants were offered two months’ rent to leave. Portable toilets and water bottles were brought it for those who wanted to stay.

Out of the 20 suites, seven tenants are still living there, according to Zaret.

He says brand new boilers that were recently installed, had to be taken out so workers could remove the ground in the basement, and reach the pipe. Tenants were given a second letter providing this information, according to Zaret.

The repair delays stem from the severity of the problem, the specialized crew required to fix it, and the small space they are working with, he says.

Some tenants say they have received compensation. Britton says she has not.

Gemstone’s president says that will be addressed.

“We will work with each tenant on a financial resolution,” said Neil Zaret.

The Zaret’s say only vacant units are being renovated - Many of which have had to be completely gutted.

All four of the buildings have been given a new roof, they are getting new fences, windows and siding changed.

The company’s VP says many are ready and they would like to rent them, but are waiting for repairs to be complete.

The Zaret’s say they have consulted with the City of Ottawa and are following the Ontario Lanlord and Tenant Act throughout the process.

They say each tenant will be given an update on repairs and provided funding.

“Had we known what was going to be found we very likely would have had to reach out to each tenant and make a different offer, I recognize that now, but there is no way we could have known that,” Neil Zaret said.

“You can’t look through concrete… on February 25th we genuinely felt two weeks was plenty.”