A jogger runs alongside the Rideau Canal in Ottawa. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (Mike Mersereau / CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- A chilly morning should make way for a mild afternoon today.
Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa includes a few clouds and a morning wind chill of around minus 20. By the afternoon, we can expect a high of minus 2 C, with a wind chill of around minus 7.
More clouds move in after midnight, bringing snow overnight. The low is minus 8 C.
Expect about 5 cm snow throughout the day on Monday with a mild high of 0 C.
On Tuesday, the forecast calls for a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of 2 C. Wednesday's outlook includes a rain/snow mix and a high of 3 C.