OTTAWA -- Record breaking low temperatures are in the forecast for Ottawa, but Environment Canada is promising warm weather will arrive for the first long weekend of summer.

“Patience is the key,” said Gerald Cheng, Environment Canada meteorologist in an interview with CTVNewOttawa.ca

A Frostbite Advisory has been issued for Ottawa, Gatineau and eastern Ontario Monday night because of the cold temperatures in the forecast.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a low of -5C overnight, which would set a record for coldest May 12 in Ottawa history. The current record for coldest May 12 at the Ottawa Airport is -1.7C, set back in 1940. An old weather station recorded a temperature of -2.8C back in 1907.

“The jet stream has sunk so far south that it’s allowing the Arctic air to surge down to where we are, and that’s why we’re experiencing some very cold temperatures,” Cheng said Monday afternoon.

Cheng notes Ottawa sees cold temperatures like this in May once every 12 years.

Temperatures have remained below seasonal for more than a week. Normal temperatures for mid-May are high of 19C and a low of 7C.

Cheng says the Frost Advisory will remain in place until the warmer weather arrives on Thursday.

And if you’re tired of the below normal temperatures, Cheng has some advice.

“I think patience is the key. When we get to the long weekend we will see temperatures that are more typical for this time of year.”

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for temperatures to return to seasonal levels on the weekend, with a high of 21C on Saturday and 18C on Sunday.

Here’s a look at Environment Canada’s forecast for the next five days:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Clearing after midnight. Low -5C with frost.

Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness early in the morning. Chance of showers or flurries. High 7.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 14C

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness. High 18

Friday: Periods of rain. High 17.