

CTV Ottawa





It will be a very cold start to the week, with the windchill making it feel more like -27C on Monday morning.

Ottawa Public Health has issued a frostbite advisory overnight Sunday into Monday. Residents are reminded to wear layers, dress warmly and avoid exposed skin for any length of time.

Heavy snow is expected Monday night. A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada as snow will move into the region later on Monday. Ottawa, Cornwall, Brockville and the Smiths Falls areas are expected to get 5 to 10 cm of snow Monday evening into Tuesday. There is a risk of ice pellets and freezing rain early Tuesday, then turning to rain Tuesday morning.

The Ottawa Valley could see up to 15 cm of snow.

The cold continues late Wednesday with overnight lows plunging down into the negative double digits Thursday through Sunday.