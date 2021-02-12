Advertisement
Frostbite risk as Ottawa enters coldest weekend of the year
Viewer Andrea Recht took this photo on a morning run of the Prince of Wales Falls at Hog's Back.
OTTAWA -- Bundle up, Ottawa. Or better yet, just stay inside.
Friday's bone-chilling weather kicks off what Environment Canada's senior climatologist says will be the coldest weekend of the year in the capital region.
On Friday, expect mainly sunny weather with a high of -12 C. But the wind chill will make it feel more like -27 in the morning and -15 in the afternoon.
An Ottawa Public Health frostbite advisory remains in effect.
The overnight wind whill will drop to -29 heading into Saturday. Saturday will be sunny again but even colder; the high will reach -14 C with a wind chill of -17.
There could be some flurries Saturday night.
Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -8 C. Family Day Monday will see the same conditions with a high of -9 C.
Things will gradually warm up to more seasonal temperatures as next week continues.