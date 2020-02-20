School bus cancellations and school closures
Interactive traffic map: Plan your route
Current conditions and forecast
Advertisement
Temperatures could dip down past -26 C overnight in Ottawa.
OTTAWA -- A warm weekend is in the forecast for the City of Ottawa.
Ottawa Public Health has lifted the frostbite advisory for the capital, after two straight nights of freezing temperatures. The temperature dipped to minus 18.9C at 3 a.m.
Environment Canada’s forecast calls for above seasonal temperatures through the weekend and into next week.
Here’s a look at the forecast for the weekend:
Today: Mainly sunny. High minus 2C
Tonight: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of flurries. Low minus 5C
Saturday: Mainly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle in the morning. High plus 1. Wind chill will make it feel like minus 11 in the morning.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4C.
Monday: Cloudy. High plus 5C