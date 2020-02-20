OTTAWA -- A warm weekend is in the forecast for the City of Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health has lifted the frostbite advisory for the capital, after two straight nights of freezing temperatures. The temperature dipped to minus 18.9C at 3 a.m.

The #FrostbiteAdvisory has ended.



Also, we've pulled some strings for you. It's going to be +1°C tomorrow and +4°C Sunday. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/UT1x9kGiCI — Ottawa Public Health (@ottawahealth) February 21, 2020

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for above seasonal temperatures through the weekend and into next week.

Here’s a look at the forecast for the weekend:

Today: Mainly sunny. High minus 2C

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of flurries. Low minus 5C

Saturday: Mainly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle in the morning. High plus 1. Wind chill will make it feel like minus 11 in the morning.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4C.

Monday: Cloudy. High plus 5C