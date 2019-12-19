It’s a bone-chilling second last day of fall in Ottawa.

With the wind chill levels dipping into the minus 20s, Ottawa Public Health has issued a Frostbite Advisory.

The temperature dropped to -22C overnight, but with the wind chill it felt like -34.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of -15C today, and a low of -20 tonight. With the wind chill, it will feel like -26.

The cold weather is expected to grip the capital until Sunday, when temperatures warm up to 1C.

Ottawa Public Health offers tips to prevent frostbite, including:

  • Get to a warm area before frostbite sets it. If it’s too cold outside, consider staying indoors
  • Keep extra mittens and gloves in the car, house or school bag
  • Wear larger sized mittens over your gloves
  • Wear a hat
  • Wear a neck warmer to protect the chin, lips and cheeks. All areas are extremely susceptible to frostbite
  • Avoid drinking alcohol