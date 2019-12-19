Frostbite Advisory issued for Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca, Staff Published Thursday, December 19, 2019 3:25AM EST Last Updated Thursday, December 19, 2019 3:33AM EST
It’s a bone-chilling second last day of fall in Ottawa.
With the wind chill levels dipping into the minus 20s, Ottawa Public Health has issued a Frostbite Advisory.
The temperature dropped to -22C overnight, but with the wind chill it felt like -34.
Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of -15C today, and a low of -20 tonight. With the wind chill, it will feel like -26.
The cold weather is expected to grip the capital until Sunday, when temperatures warm up to 1C.
Ottawa Public Health offers tips to prevent frostbite, including:
- Get to a warm area before frostbite sets it. If it’s too cold outside, consider staying indoors
- Keep extra mittens and gloves in the car, house or school bag
- Wear larger sized mittens over your gloves
- Wear a hat
- Wear a neck warmer to protect the chin, lips and cheeks. All areas are extremely susceptible to frostbite
- Avoid drinking alcohol