It’s a bone-chilling second last day of fall in Ottawa.

With the wind chill levels dipping into the minus 20s, Ottawa Public Health has issued a Frostbite Advisory.

The temperature dropped to -22C overnight, but with the wind chill it felt like -34.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of -15C today, and a low of -20 tonight. With the wind chill, it will feel like -26.

The cold weather is expected to grip the capital until Sunday, when temperatures warm up to 1C.

Ottawa Public Health offers tips to prevent frostbite, including:

Get to a warm area before frostbite sets it. If it’s too cold outside, consider staying indoors

Keep extra mittens and gloves in the car, house or school bag

Wear larger sized mittens over your gloves

Wear a hat

Wear a neck warmer to protect the chin, lips and cheeks. All areas are extremely susceptible to frostbite

Avoid drinking alcohol