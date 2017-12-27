

The New Year will be welcomed with extremely cold temperatures in the capital.

Ottawa Public Health issued a frostbite advisory on Tuesday until further notice.

Due to the cold, Bell Capital Cup says 3 games scheduled for the Canada 150 rink have been moved indoors.

“We still have 5 games taking place on the Canada 150 Rink as planned. We will be going through a similar process each day, in consultation with the teams, the rink staff and the organizing committee,” says Bell Capital Cup general manager Scott Lawryk.

On Wednesday and Thursday the capital is expecting a high of around minus 20 degrees, not counting the wind chill.

But, the cold is good news for the NCC who is already getting the canal prepped for skaters.

Crews were spotted flooding the ice near Dows Lake on Tuesday.

The NCC has said they need to wait for 30cm of good ice before the canal would be safe for skaters.

The earliest the Rideau Canal Skateway has ever opened is December 18th.

