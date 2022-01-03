A frostbite advisory has ended in Ottawa, but Environment Canada is still calling for some cold nights ahead.

Ottawa Public Health ended its frostbite advisory early Monday afternoon. But the day’s sunny weather and high of -11 C will give way to a low of -18 C overnight into Tuesday. The wind chill will make it feel more like -25.

Tuesday will reach a high of -2 C, after an early morning wind chill of -17. Tuesday night will see cloudy periods and a low of -6 C.

FYI: the Frostbite Advisory is now over. https://t.co/rL7Sd48HFq — Ottawa Public Health (@OttawaHealth) January 3, 2022

Wednesday expect snow and temperatures right around the freezing mark. The overnight low into Thursday will reach -9 C.

Thursday’s high will be -9 C with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. The low that night will reach -18 heading into Friday, which will see a low in the negative double-digits.