OTTAWA -- It’s a bitterly cold start to the day but it will warm up in time for the weekend.

A frostbite advisory is expected to be lifted later on Friday when the temperature rises from -18 in the morning to a high of -2.

You've all heard the phrase "don't blame the messenger", right?



The #FrostbiteAdvisory issued yesterday will remain in effect until tomorrow. Windchill temps will drop to -26C overnight tonight & Friday morning. Sorry.https://t.co/RinXzlq7iC pic.twitter.com/Bahe8ZGXtJ — Ottawa Public Health (@ottawahealth) February 20, 2020

The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud over the next few days, with a high of 1 on Saturday and 4 on Sunday.