Frostbite advisory continues ahead of weekend warm-up
Published Thursday, February 20, 2020 5:59AM EST Last Updated Friday, February 21, 2020 6:00AM EST
OTTAWA -- It’s a bitterly cold start to the day but it will warm up in time for the weekend.
A frostbite advisory is expected to be lifted later on Friday when the temperature rises from -18 in the morning to a high of -2.
The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud over the next few days, with a high of 1 on Saturday and 4 on Sunday.
