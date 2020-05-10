OTTAWA -- You will want to cover up the plants and shrubs you planted over the weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a Frost Advisory for Ottawa, Gatineau and eastern Ontario.

“Near or below 0C temperatures are expected to result in frost or freezing conditions overnight into Monday morning,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

“Along with these frost or freezing conditions there is the possibility of snow tonight and Monday morning.”

May 11 marks the beginning of the 2020 Frost Advisory Season for Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada says near freezing temperatures overnight are expected to persist for much of the week as a cold air mass has settled into the area.

Here's a look at the forecast for the next few days.

Today: A mix of sun and clouds. High of 11C.

The normal temperature for May 10 is a high of 19C and a low of 7C.

The forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a chance of flurries. A low of 1C.

Monday will deliver clouds with a chance of flurries and a high of 6C.

Temperature are expected to gradually warm up through the week leading up to the Victoria Day long weekend.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 22C on Saturday.