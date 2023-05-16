Frost advisory in effect for Ottawa
A frost advisory is in effect for Ottawa and the region, with temperatures expected to drop to near-freezing overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
Environment Canada says frost may damage some crops, and is warning people to take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.
After a high of 17 C on Tuesday, temperatures are expected to drop to 7 C in the afternoon and 0 C overnight.
The average high for May 16 in Ottawa is 19.3 C, according to Environment Canada.
The cooler spring weather will continue in the capital tomorrow. Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 10 C.
Skies will clear Wednesday evening and temperatures will drop below freezing overnight with a low of -2 C.
On Thursday – sunshine and a high of 16 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
FROST ADVISORY
FROST ADVISORY | Frost advisory in effect for Ottawa
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation rose to 4.4 per cent in April
Statistics Canada said Tuesday the annual pace of inflation rose in April for the first time since it peaked in June last year.
Joly promotes friendship with South Korea as Canada seeks closer ties
Canada is vying to be the 'best of friends' with South Korea, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Tuesday after launching closer talks on economic security with her counterparts in Seoul.
Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Wind blowing smoke into capital region, could lead to unpredictable fire behaviour
Wildfire smoke is sinking Edmonton's air quality rating on Tuesday.
Notice given: WestJet pilots to strike May 19, 3 a.m., if no agreement is reached
WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening. In response, the airline issued a lockout notice.
What travellers need to know ahead of a potential WestJet pilot strike
As WestJet pilots issue a 72-hour strike notice and travellers watch for the potential impacts, one air passenger rights advocate says the travel chaos exposes 'troubling' cracks in Canada's passenger protection system.
Rents up 9.6 per cent over 2022, average asking price now $2,002 in Canada
Rents in Canada are up 9.6 per cent over 2022, with the average monthly asking price for a residential unit now $2,002, according to Rentals.ca.
opinion | How to get the most out of your grocery rebate
Personal finance contributor Christoper Liew shares the latest information about who’s eligible for the grocery rebate, when they can expect their payments, and some helpful tips on making the most of your grocery rebate.
Germany: 5 sentenced to prison for 100-million-euro jewelry heist
A German court convicted five men Tuesday of breaking into a Dresden museum and stealing 21 pieces of jewelry containing more than 4,300 diamonds.
New Mexico gunman who killed 3 and injured 6 shot randomly at cars, houses, police say
An 18-year-old man armed with at least three guns roamed through a northwestern New Mexico community firing randomly at cars and houses, killing three people and injuring six others including two police officers before he was killed, authorities said.
Atlantic
-
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County remains 25% contained
Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Recourses and Renewables (DNRR) says a wildfire in Shelburne County remains 25 per cent contained.
-
Notice given: WestJet pilots to strike May 19, 3 a.m., if no agreement is reached
WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening. In response, the airline issued a lockout notice.
-
Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Police in Saint John, N.B., are looking for a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of a statutory release.
Toronto
-
Full list of Ontario restaurants that made Canada's top 100 list
There's a strong showing of Toronto restaurants in this year’s Canada's 100 Best Restaurants List, including a second-place finish for a well-known culinary favourite.
-
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge sparks controversy with glance at bench in Toronto
Aaron Judge said he was trying to identify which of his Yankees teammates was yelling at plate umpire Clint Vondrak when he peeked into his own dugout before hitting a 462-foot home run in Toronto on Monday night.
-
Attempted murder of Ontario woman interrupted by Good Samaritan who tried to fight suspect
A 70-year-old Ontario man has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman in an incident police say was interrupted by a Good Samaritan who tried to fight the suspect off.
Montreal
-
Ethics Commissioner opens probe after Quebec justice minister appoints friend as judge
Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette is facing an investigation by the national assembly's Ethics Commissioner after he appointed his friend to become a judge earlier this month.
-
Here's a map of the 34 Quebec restaurants that made the Canada's 100 Best list
Quebec, and specifically Montreal, dominated the Canada's 100 Best Restaurants list in 2023 with 34 eateries from the province making the list, including 28 on the Island of Montreal.
-
More than two dozen cars burned in two different fires in Montreal
About 30 cars were destroyed by fire early Tuesday night when two apparent arsons broke out at two different locations in the southwestern Montreal borough of Lachine. The two fires, which broke out less than two hours apart, caused no apparent injuries.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man, 58, charged with sexual assault of victims under age 16
Greater Sudbury Police have charged a 58-year-old suspect in connection with sexual assaults reported in September 2022 and in March of this year.
-
CRA reports surge in number of victims of tax return fraud
Although fraud is an ongoing issue for Canadians, tax return season sees an increase in the number of people falling victim to scams.
-
Attempted murder of Ontario woman interrupted by Good Samaritan who tried to fight suspect
A 70-year-old Ontario man has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman in an incident police say was interrupted by a Good Samaritan who tried to fight the suspect off.
London
-
'Wielding a knife at officers' leads to charges
An incident in Grand Bend has led to charges for a North Middlesex man. Around 7:30 p.m. on May 11, OPP were called to a home on Ontario Street North.
-
Victim in critical condition after stabbing and robbery
London police are hoping the public can help identify a person wanted in relation to a stabbing and robbery investigation.
-
ALL CLEAR: Severed gas line in London leads to precautionary evacuation
Residents have been allowed to return home after a severed gas line sparked a precautionary evacuation.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man, mother plead guilty to charges in fatal crash
A Winnipeg man and his mother have pleaded guilty to charges relating to the death of a 24-year-old woman in an impaired driving crash last year.
-
How the city plans to improve Winnipeg's downtown and make it a destination
A new plan to make downtown a destination over the next few decades, has more people living there while transforming a bus hub.
-
Wildfire reported in northern Manitoba First Nation
A wildfire was reported in a northern First Nation Monday evening, sending a thick cloud of smoke billowing into the sky.
Kitchener
-
Woodstock food truck operator says he’s in danger of closing down if break-ins continue
At this time of year, Todd Ellerby would typically be busy serving up fresh-cut fries and hot dogs from his food truck in the parking lot of Woodstock’s Home Hardware.
-
Waterloo man facing number of charges after allegedly attacking vehicle with axe
An alleged axe attack to a vehicle has led to 14 criminal charges for a Waterloo man.
-
WRDSB trustees vote on vacant seats after sudden death and resignation
Change is in the air at Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB), as two vacant trustee seats need to be filled.
Calgary
-
Wildfire smoke leads to special air quality statement in Calgary
Winds have brought in a considerable amount of smoke to Calgary from area wildfires, pushing the Air Quality Health Index up and forcing Environment Canada to issue an air quality advisory on Tuesday.
-
Street racing in Calgary: Police arrest 2, issue dozens of violations
A weekend operation that targeted street racing in southeast Calgary has resulted in at least two arrests and dozens of violations against drivers.
-
Notice given: WestJet pilots to strike May 19, 3 a.m., if no agreement is reached
WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening. In response, the airline issued a lockout notice.
Saskatoon
-
Premier Moe to unveil Saskatchewan net-zero plan that bucks Ottawa's 2035 target
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he'll unveil today a plan that would see the province's electrical grid become net zero by 2050 -- 15 years later than Ottawa's target.
-
'Dangerous position': Fire department reveals strain on resources the day a serial arsonist set 29 separate fires
The Saskatoon Fire Department says an arsonist who set fire to 29 recycling and garbage bins in March put the city "in a dangerous position" as resources were stretched thin across Saskatoon.
-
'We need those relationships to be strong': Sask. premier calls for review of tire recycling practices
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is calling for a review of procurement practices, as well as an assessment of the future need for tire recycling in the province.
Edmonton
-
Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Wind blowing smoke into capital region, could lead to unpredictable fire behaviour
Wildfire smoke is sinking Edmonton's air quality rating on Tuesday.
-
Third week of Alberta election campaign continues with health top of mind
The third week of Alberta's election campaign continues, as the United Conservatives and New Democrats jockey for position on the health file.
-
Notice given: WestJet pilots to strike May 19, 3 a.m., if no agreement is reached
WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening. In response, the airline issued a lockout notice.
Vancouver
-
Hallway medicine, dying patients, muzzled doctors: The Crisis at Surrey Memorial Hospital
Another group of doctors is speaking up about dire conditions in their hospital, warning patients are dying after waiting a day or longer to be seen by a doctor in the emergency department of Surrey Memorial Hospital.
-
Notice given: WestJet pilots to strike May 19, 3 a.m., if no agreement is reached
WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening. In response, the airline issued a lockout notice.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation rose to 4.4 per cent in April
Statistics Canada said Tuesday the annual pace of inflation rose in April for the first time since it peaked in June last year.
Regina
-
Premier Moe to unveil Saskatchewan net-zero plan that bucks Ottawa's 2035 target
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he'll unveil today a plan that would see the province's electrical grid become net zero by 2050 -- 15 years later than Ottawa's target.
-
Sask. RCMP warn public after 2 fatal suspected overdoses
Two suspected fatal overdoses over the weekend have Punnichy and Southey RCMP warning residents about the dangers of illicit drugs.
-
'We need to double down our efforts': Province agrees more work must be done on attracting gastroenterologists
Discussion continued in Saskatchewan’s Legislature concerning the lack of pediatric gastroenterologists and the fate of patients on long waitlists in the province.