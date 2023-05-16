Frost advisory in effect for Ottawa

A frost advisory is in effect for Ottawa and the region, with temperatures expected to drop to near-freezing overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Environment Canada says frost may damage some crops, and is warning people to take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

After a high of 17 C on Tuesday, temperatures are expected to drop to 7 C in the afternoon and 0 C overnight.

The average high for May 16 in Ottawa is 19.3 C, according to Environment Canada.

The cooler spring weather will continue in the capital tomorrow. Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 10 C.

Skies will clear Wednesday evening and temperatures will drop below freezing overnight with a low of -2 C.

On Thursday – sunshine and a high of 16 C.