OTTAWA -- The frosty season is arriving in parts of eastern Ontario.

At 3:48 p.m., Aug. 25, Environment Canada issued a frost advisory for Deep River, Algonquin Park, and Whitney.

The advisory warns of patchy frost that may damage crops in "areas of higher terrain away from inland lakes."

Environment Canada is forecasting an overnight low of 3°C for the Deep River area tonight into Wednesday morning.

There is also a frost advisory further to the south of Algonquin Park in the Oxtongue Lake, Fort Irwin and Northern Haliburton County areas.

While Ottawa's overnight low is 9°C, the city remains frost-free for now.