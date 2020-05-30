OTTAWA -- After a hot and humid week in Ottawa, you will need an umbrella and a sweater this weekend.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for showers to roll into the region Saturday afternoon, with temperatures dropping below season this evening and on Sunday.

Ottawa received 8 millimetres of rain on Friday night.

Here is a look at your forecast:

Today: Mainly cloudy. A few showers beginning this afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm. High 21C.

Tonight: Showers ending this evening then partly cloudy. Low plus 4C.

Sunday: Becoming cloudy in the morning. Chance of showers or a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 14C.

Monday: Sunny. High 20C.

Tuesday: Periods of rain. High 17C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 22C and a low of 11C.

The temperature will drop to plus 4C on Saturday night/Sunday morning. The record for coldest May 31 in Ottawa history is 0.6C, set back in 1945.