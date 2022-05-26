From generators to batteries: preparing for the next power outage

The Lowe's on Hunt Club Road received an 'emergency' shipment of generators on Thursday, five days after a storm knocked out power to thousands in Ottawa. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa) The Lowe's on Hunt Club Road received an 'emergency' shipment of generators on Thursday, five days after a storm knocked out power to thousands in Ottawa. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina