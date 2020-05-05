OTTAWA -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is telling businesses to “start prepping” as the economy slowly reopens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In anticipation, Pita Pit owner Andrew Scott said he’s ordered plexiglass for sandwich stations and will continue to limit staff behind the counter.

“We used to have five or more and now we’re down to one or three,” Scott said.

Cash will be a thing of the past.

“We pulled all our cash out of all of our locations, just knowing that that could be a transmission factor.”

Bridgehead in Ottawa’s Little Italy is one of four locations open in the city Tuesday, but only for takeout and delivery.

Where possible, the coffee shop will have separate entrances and exits.

“We have concrete signage in terms of how you come in, where you stand. Measurements with X’s on the floor to show six feet apart,” said Kate Burnett, Chief Operating Officer of Bridgehead.

The Gordon Harrison Canadian Landscape Gallery will have to do-away with big showings for a collection. Now owners are thinking of new ways to connect art to people.

“We’re going to offer opportunities through Skype, through FaceTime, through Zoom to view the gallery online, regardless of where people are,” said co-owner Phil Emond.

In retail, Justine’s Studio on York St. will cover items in plastic and steam anything tried on.

“I’ll make sure that I have less stock on the floor so nobody touches a lot of things that aren’t their sizing,” said owner Christine Shaikin.

Shaikin has no problem complying with provincial guidelines, for her, paying rent is more of the burden.

On Monday, garden centres and landscaping were among the few businesses allowed to open.

Premier Ford hasn’t given a date for when others can join, but said whether it’s two, three, or four weeks, businesses should start getting ready.