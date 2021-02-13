BROCKVILLE, ONT. -- A cross-country fundraising event helping to raise money for homeless youth is well underway, with the frigid weather acting as a perfect backdrop.

The event, appropriately called 'Coldest Night of the Year', is designed to get people outside and moving, and raise awareness about youth homelessness in Canada.

In Leeds and Grenville, the funds are coming back to Connect Youth Inc. and its youth housing program, which provides support to homeless and at-risk youth in the county ages 16 to 24.

"It is very cold but you know it totally aligns with what this event is about," said Robyn Holmes, executive director at Connect Youth Inc.

"We are all out here doing this knowing that we have a home to go back to tonight that's warm and so many people don't have that, so it really just drives home the message of what this is all about," Holmes said.

The Academy of Expressive Dance, along with some members of the Kemptville Players were the first community team to register this year, and are the first team getting out to walk.

"This is really the kick off for this year's event," Holmes added, preparing to walk a two-kilometre trail in Limerick Forest, near Oxford Station with the dance group.

Holmes said they hope to raise $20,000 to support the Connect Youth housing program.

"There are a lot of costs associated with supporting homeless youth," said Holmes. "Whether that be the basic needs items like food and clothing, youth also need items like cell phones to stay connected with mental health services, addiction supports, and really just to stay connected with their community as a whole throughout this pandemic."

"We're at about almost 40 per cent of our goal right now, which is wonderful. I'm very thrilled with that and we're hoping the next couple of weeks brings even more money in," Holmes added.

The event would normally have taken place as a one day fundraiser on Feb. 20. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the events across Ontario moved to a virtual race, meaning that individuals or teams can walk any day in February for the cause.

"This is our first team walking but we have other individuals and teams that continue walking throughout the rest of February and we just hope they are able to do that in their own home communities safely," Holmes said.

"This year was the most important because it's virtual and I was really worried that no one was going to be able to, or they weren't going to meet their goals," said Andrea Gaw-Prekob, director of the Academy of Expressive Dance.

"I thought we really had to get out here, get the walk going, raise some money and all that kind of stuff for connect youth," Gaw-Prekob added.

The group has already raised $1500 for the fundraiser, hoping to add more before the end of the month.

Gaw-Prekob has been involved with youth in different capacities for 30 years, one of the reasons she started her dance academy.

"Some people are sleeping in it (the cold) today, not just walking for two kilometres and then you get to go home," she said. "It's really heart wrenching to think about and it's something that a lot of us, we're very naive about this in our community because it's a small community."

"It's happening and we need to help," Gaw-Prekob added. "I just want everybody to get involved somehow. We need to help our community and the kids in our community. It's super important."

"Some of them are really struggling and we might not even know it so get involved," she added.

Dance team members Audrey and Ema said it's a great initiative to support the community, even with the frigid temperatures.

"When I first pulled in, there was times I kept saying like, 'Oh my God, it is so cold,' and then I had to stop and think, I'm dressed like this in a day where I planned to be outside and that's not the same for everybody so it's very eye opening in that sense," Ema said.

The group finished the walk in about 45 minutes, with temperatures hovering around minus 16, with wind chills in the minus twenties.

"Very cold to start but now I'm quite warm," said one woman after finishing.

"A lovely, lovely walk for a big cause. Very enjoyable," said another, grabbing a hot chocolate in the parking lot.

Holmes added there is still time to join and help support homeless youth in our area.

"You can go online at cnoy.org and we are under the location of Brockville with individuals being able to walk throughout Leeds and Grenville," she said.

"You can definitely still sign up your own team, you can sponsor an existing team or even sign up as business sponsor for this event, so plenty of time to do that," Holmes added, thanking the community for their support.

"We're very, very grateful to have the type of community we do and this event highlights the important people we have in out community," Holmes said.