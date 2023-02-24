Frigid temperatures in Ottawa on Friday

It will be a chilly end to the work week in Ottawa.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -11 C today.

The wind chill will make it feel more like -24 this morning and more like -18 this afternoon.

There will be a 30 per cent chance of flurries Friday morning.

Skies will clear this evening and temperatures will fall to -25 C overnight. The wind chill will make it feel more like -29 and there will be a risk of frostbite.

The cold weather will continue tomorrow. Expect cloudy skies with a few flurries Saturday morning.

Saturday’s forecast high is -11 C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -30 in the morning and more like -14 in the afternoon. There will be a risk of frostbite.

Expect cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of flurries Saturday evening. Temperatures will drop to -18 C overnight.

It will be warmer on Sunday with cloudy skies and a high of -4 C. There will be a 60 per cent chance of flurries throughout the day. Skies will clear Sunday evening and temperatures will fall to -15 C overnight.