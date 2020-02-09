OTTAWA -- As Ottawa wakes up to an extreme cold warning, frigid temperatures are expected to end this afternoon.

The forecast by Environment Canada says Ottawa can expect wind chills as cold as -36C this morning. As the day goes on, the high is expected to reach -3C with a wind chill of -7C. We should also see a mix of sun and cloud today with a 30% chance of flurries this afternoon.

Those flurries will continue into tonight, changing to periods of snow around midnight. There is also a risk of freezing drizzle this evening. Ottawa can expect around 2cm in precipitation. Our overnight low will hold around -3C with a wind chill of -8C.

Periods of snow should transition into flurries by tomorrow afternoon. That risk of freezing drizzle will continue tomorrow morning and afternoon as well; again expect around 2cm to fall. Monday's high of -1C will feel like -7C with the wind chill.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of flurries, with a high of 0C.