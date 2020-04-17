OTTAWA -- Statistically speaking, it's probably just going to be mainly sunny most of the day Friday, but the forecast is a mixed bag for much of the day.

Environment Canada predicts a sun/cloud mix for Friday, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning changing to a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. The morning starts off around -2°C with a wind chill of -7. Friday's high is 6°C, which is still about five degrees cooler than normal for mid-April.

Is it too early to talk about sunscreen? The UV index is 5, or moderate.

By Friday evening that 40 per cent chance of showers could also be a 40 per cent chance of flurries. The sky should clear up overnight. The low is -4°C.

Saturday is looking like a pleasant spring day. Sunny and 11°C, which is right in the sweet spot for average weather this time of year.

On Sunday, clouds are expected to move back in, bringing rain all day. The high is 9°C.