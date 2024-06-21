Friday's Google Doodle celebrating Indigenous culture drawn by Ottawa-based artist

An Ottawa-based artist is responsible for Friday's Google Doodle celebrating ribbon skirts and shirts.

The Doodle was posted on National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada.

Shaikara David, from the Akwesasne Mohawk Territory, designed the drawing that is prominently featured on Google's main page. It depicts two Indigenous people in traditional clothing dancing beneath a full moon.

"This Doodle celebrates ribbon skirts and ribbon shirts, which are symbols of Indigenous identity worn by Indigenous groups across Turtle Island (North America)," Google says.

"Ribbonwork, also known as ribbon appliqué, is a traditional decorative art form with origins dating back to the early 19th century. It was first practiced in several bands near the Great Lakes before spreading to those in the prairies and plains. Each Nation or band developed unique styles and techniques, incorporating their own spirit colours and cultural motifs. This diversity has resulted in a breathtaking array of designs, materials, and patterns — each carrying its own story."

In a Q&A on Google's website, David said she is honoured to showcase the beauty of Indigenous culture to everyone for National Indigenous Peoples Day.

"I drew inspiration from my own experiences of my family sewing ribbon skirts and shirts, as well as sewing my own skirt currently," David said. "I was also inspired by many Indigenous stories of how the ribbon clothing connects us to the land, our culture and to Grandmother Moon."

David said she hopes Canadians who see her artwork are inspired to celebrate the beauty and richness of Indigenous culture.

"And kindly consider supporting Indigenous creators, artists and small business owners," she said.

The first Google Doodle was published in 1998 as an "out of office message" the tech company says. Since then, the artistic renditions of Google's primary logo have become a global phenomenon celebrating holidays, people, history, and culture. More than 5,000 doodles have been created in the past 25 years.