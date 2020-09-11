Advertisement
Friday forecast filled with sunshine
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Published Friday, September 11, 2020 6:10AM EDT Last Updated Friday, September 11, 2020 6:13AM EDT
OTTAWA -- It’s a cool start to Friday but plenty of sunshine is in store for the day ahead.
Environment Canada is forecasting an afternoon high of 19C. Temperatures will drop to a chilly 3C overnight.
The sunshine will continue on Saturday with a high of 21C.
Showers are expected on Sunday with 19C for the high.
Sunshine returns for Monday with double-digit temperatures well into next week.