OTTAWA -- The forecast heading into the weekend is calling for a bit of a break from the grey that has covered Ottawa for the last few days.

According to Environment Canada, Friday will start off cloudy, but the sky is expected to clear and we should see some blue by the afternoon.

The trend of above-average temperatures is expected to continue. Friday's high is 9°C. The typical high for this time in March is around 5°C.

Do expect a wild swing in the forecast between Friday and Saturday. The overnight low is -7°C (which is a few degrees below the average low of around -4), but then the temperature should climb back up to a high of 11°C Saturday afternoon, under a mainly sunny sky.

Clouds return Sunday, with spring showers and a high of 7°C.