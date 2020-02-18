OTTAWA -- A mid-February storm is blanketing Ottawa with a fresh cover of snow, slowing down the commute across the city.

Environment Canada reports two centimetres of snow had fallen as of 12 p.m. at the Ottawa International Airport. .

The snow started falling around 6 a.m., leaving roads and sidewalks snow covered and slippery.

Ottawa Police reported 38 collisions between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. No serious injuries were reported in the crashes.

38 collisions reported since 6 am, so drive carefully. Do you know what to do in the event of a collision? https://t.co/ANXWTcnO8v #ottnews #DriveSafe #otttraffic @SROttawa pic.twitter.com/ytgyj9OcCh — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 18, 2020

A “Winter Weather Travel Advisory” has been issued for Ottawa, Prescott-Russell, Renfrew-Pembroke-Barry’s Bay, Smiths Falls –Perth-Eastern Lanark County and the Cornwall-Alexandria-Morrisburg area.

Environment Canada says total snowfall amounts near 10 cm are expected for most areas, while some areas near Algonquin Park and the Ottawa River could see up to 15 cm of snow.

“Snow will taper off by this evening as a warm front moves through and temperatures rise to near or just above the freezing mark.”

The snow caused school bus delays during the morning run to schools. For updated school bus information, visit Ottawa Student Transportation Authority.