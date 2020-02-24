OTTAWA -- Students in Ottawa's French-language schools will be staying home two days in a row this week, as the French teachers' union holds a one-day, province-wide strike followed by a rotating strike by support staff.

Both the Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario (CEPEO) and the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est (CECCE) say, if no deal is reached with the Province, the strike by the Association des enseignantes-enseignants de l'Ontario (AEFO) will affect all elementary and secondary schools.

All classes will be cancelled Thursday and there will be no school buses running.

The adult educational centre and continuing education programs run by the catholic board will remain open Thursday, with the exception of the Relance programs and Proaction.

In a tweet, the AEFO said the offer made by the province was "unacceptable."

French-language students in Ottawa will also be affected by a strike on Friday, held by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF), which represents educational assistants, early childhood educators, and office staff, in addition to English-language secondary school teachers.

Both the French public and catholic boards say classes will be cancelled in Ottawa Friday.

Thursday

French-language public schools

All elementary, secondary, specialized and adult schools closed Thursday for teachers' strike province-wide (AEFO)

No school bus transportation

Before- and after-school programs for children aged 4 to 12 cancelled

Childcare centres for toddlers and preschool services remain open

French-language catholic schools

All elementary and secondary schools closed

Adult education centre remains open

Continuing education programs continue as normal

Relance and Proaction programs cancelled

Daycares for preschoolers remain open

ON y va Centres remain open

PP3 program remains open

Mon atelier programs remain open

Friday

French-language public schools

Classes cancelled in CEPEO schools in Ottawa, Kemptville, and Eastern Ontario for support workers' strike (OSSTF)

No school bus transportation

Childcare services managed by CEPEO in Ottawa, Kemptville, and Eastern Ontario will be suspended

French-language catholic schools