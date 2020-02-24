French-language schools in Ottawa to close Thursday and Friday for rotating strikes
Stock photo of a classroom. (skynesher / IStock.com)
OTTAWA -- Students in Ottawa's French-language schools will be staying home two days in a row this week, as the French teachers' union holds a one-day, province-wide strike followed by a rotating strike by support staff.
Both the Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario (CEPEO) and the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est (CECCE) say, if no deal is reached with the Province, the strike by the Association des enseignantes-enseignants de l'Ontario (AEFO) will affect all elementary and secondary schools.
All classes will be cancelled Thursday and there will be no school buses running.
The adult educational centre and continuing education programs run by the catholic board will remain open Thursday, with the exception of the Relance programs and Proaction.
In a tweet, the AEFO said the offer made by the province was "unacceptable."
French-language students in Ottawa will also be affected by a strike on Friday, held by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF), which represents educational assistants, early childhood educators, and office staff, in addition to English-language secondary school teachers.
Both the French public and catholic boards say classes will be cancelled in Ottawa Friday.
Thursday
French-language public schools
- All elementary, secondary, specialized and adult schools closed Thursday for teachers' strike province-wide (AEFO)
- No school bus transportation
- Before- and after-school programs for children aged 4 to 12 cancelled
- Childcare centres for toddlers and preschool services remain open
French-language catholic schools
- All elementary and secondary schools closed
- Adult education centre remains open
- Continuing education programs continue as normal
- Relance and Proaction programs cancelled
- Daycares for preschoolers remain open
- ON y va Centres remain open
- PP3 program remains open
- Mon atelier programs remain open
Friday
French-language public schools
- Classes cancelled in CEPEO schools in Ottawa, Kemptville, and Eastern Ontario for support workers' strike (OSSTF)
- No school bus transportation
- Childcare services managed by CEPEO in Ottawa, Kemptville, and Eastern Ontario will be suspended
French-language catholic schools
- All elementary and secondary schools closed for support workers' strike (OSSTF) in Ottawa, Carleton Place, Marionville, Merrickville, Kemptville, and Brockville
- Jeanne-Lajoie Education Centre in Pembroke remains open
- L'Envol elementary school in Trenton remains open
- Bishop Rémi Gaulin elementary school in Kingston remains open
- Marie-Rivier secondary school in Kingston remains open
- Adult education centre remains open
- Continuing education programs continue as normal
- Relance and Proaction programs cancelled
- Daycares for preschoolers remain open
- Notre-Dame Catholic Academy closed
- ON y va Centres closed, except for those at Jean Robert Gauthier, Voyageurs, and Béatrice Desloges schools
- PP3 programs cancelled, except at L'Envol elementary school
- Mon atelier programs remain open