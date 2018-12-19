Freezing rain warning Thursday night into Friday
Freezing rain warning ends, leaves icy sidewalks.
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, December 19, 2018 6:20AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 19, 2018 10:19AM EST
Freezing rain may impact your Christmas travels this week.
A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada for Ottawa, Gatineau and most of eastern Ontario. Freezing rain is expected Thursday night and into Friday morning.
A major weather system is moving into the region. The threat of freezing rain should end Friday morning as temperatures go above zero. Watch for updates as we monitor the weather system.