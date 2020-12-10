OTTAWA -- The second last weekend before Christmas will be a messy one in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

Early Saturday morning, Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa and other parts of eastern Ontario, which included snow, ice pellets, and a period of freezing rain on Saturday.

"Light snow is forecast to develop this morning. This snow is then expected to increase in intensity today and become mixed with ice pellets at times," the warning begins. "Then, this afternoon or this evening, the messy mix of precipitation is forecast to transition to a period of freezing rain. This freezing rain will likely last for several hours before transitioning to rain tonight as temperatures warm."

Up to 4 cm of snow and up to 2 mm of ice accretion is expected, though Environment Canada says the ice buildup should not significantly affect hydro and transportation infrastructure.

In the Upper Ottawa Valley, snow and ice pellet accumulation could reach up to 10 cm and there could be 5 to 10 mm of ice accretion due to freezing rain.

Here is a look at the forecast for Ottawa:

Saturday: Periods of snow in the morning and then periods of snow mixed with freezing rain in the afternoon. Local snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Temperature steady near 0°C.

Saturday night: Cloudy with a risk of freezing rain in the evening, followed by periods of rain overnight, with the temperature rising to 7°C.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or drizzle in the morning. Periods of rain or snow beginning near noon, with the temperature dropping to -1°C by the afternoon.

Monday: Cloudy with a chance of flurries. High -2°C.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high of -12°C.