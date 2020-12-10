OTTAWA -- The freezing rain warning ended in Ottawa Saturday evening as the temperature moved above the freezing mark.

There was a mixture of rain and freezing rain in Ottawa through the day. Environment Canada lifted the freezing rain warning for Ottawa at 8:30 p.m.

A freezing rain warning remains in effect for Renfrew, Pembroke and Barry's Bay. Environment Canada says a band of freezing rain will change over to plain rain overnight.

Here is a look at the forecast for Ottawa:

Saturday night: Showers. Temperature rising to 7C by morning

Sunday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or drizzle changing to a 60 per cent chance of snow or rain near noon. Temperature dropping to -1C by the afternoon.

Monday: Cloudy with a chance of flurries. High -1C.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high of -12C.