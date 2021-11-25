OTTAWA -- Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa.

The weather agency says a brief period of freezing rain is expected early Thursday morning. Precipitation will then transition to rain as temperatures rise to above the freezing mark.

The warning cover Ottawa North-Kanata-Orléans, Gatineau, Maxville-Alexandria, Cornwall-Lancaster, and Prescott and Russell.

Environment Canada warns surfaces may become icy and slippery, and people should take care while walking and driving.

The expected high for Thursday is 5 C, with a 60 per cent chance of showers into the evening.

The temperature will be around 3 C overnight, then things will cool down on Friday. Rain showers will change to snow and the temperature will drop to -2 C in the afternoon.

Friday’s overnight low will be -7 C, with periods of snow.

Saturday and Sunday will both see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -2 C. Saturday there’s also a 40 per cent chance of flurries.